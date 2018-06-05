Maryland offensive lineman hospitalized following offseason team workout
Jordan McNair, a redshirt freshman, was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons
Maryland redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair has been hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition following an offseason workout, the school confirmed on Monday evening.
"Jordan's an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family," coach DJ Durkin said in a statement, via the Baltimore Sun. "Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We're continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers."
Details of what caused McNair to be sent to the hospital were not available, but the school added that they would "be shared at an appropriate time, and in accordance with the wishes of the family."
McNair appeared in one game in 2017 before being redshirted. He was a four-star member of the Terps' 2017 class.
The strain of offseason workouts have developed into an important storyline in recent years. Last year, Kent State offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died of heat stroke following offseason conditioning drills. The program later fired its strength and conditioning coach, Ross Bowsher, for providing false information about his certification.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Silence golden: Murray awaits MLB Draft
With Murray selected in the top 10, could he actually leave Oklahoma early to chase his MLB...
-
Oklahoma QB Murray drafted ninth by A's
Some believe Murray will stay and play football this fall, but he has an interesting decision...
-
Fuel pump stranded Bama players on boat
Is there a "lemon law" for boats?
-
Youngest McCaffrey commits to Nebraska
Quarterback/athlete Luke McCaffrey just gave his pledge to the Cornhuskers
-
Pac-12 rule bars 5-7 teams from bowls
No Pac-12 school has made a bowl game with a 5-7 record yet
-
Big 12 conference title odds for 2018
Examining the best bets to make in the Big 12 this season