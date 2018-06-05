Maryland offensive lineman hospitalized following offseason team workout

Maryland redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair has been hospitalized and is listed in critical but stable condition following an offseason workout, the school confirmed on Monday evening.

"Jordan's an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family," coach DJ Durkin said in a statement, via the Baltimore Sun. "Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We're continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers."

Details of what caused McNair to be sent to the hospital were not available, but the school added that they would "be shared at an appropriate time, and in accordance with the wishes of the family."

McNair appeared in one game in 2017 before being redshirted. He was a four-star member of the Terps' 2017 class.

The strain of offseason workouts have developed into an important storyline in recent years. Last year, Kent State offensive lineman Tyler Heintz died of heat stroke following offseason conditioning drills. The program later fired its strength and conditioning coach, Ross Bowsher, for providing false information about his certification.