Maryland players, team announce how they plan to honor Jordan McNair in 2018

While the University of Maryland weighs the future of its football coach and other top athletics officials, the players on the football team, preparing for the 2018 season, announced on Monday the different ways it will honor Jordan McNair.

It was the first time players had been made available for comment by the school since McNair's death following an offseason workout in June. They gathered together in the team facility dressed in school colors and offered a joint statement delivered by sophomore center Johnny Jordan and junior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie.

Maryland’s Ellis McKennie and Johnny Jordan just gave a short statement to reporters, detailing how the team plans to honor Jordan McNair this season. pic.twitter.com/Nl44Jb5nc0 — Roman Stubbs (@romanstubbs) August 20, 2018

"We come here today as University of Maryland football players to change the conversation. It's time to get back to what is important, and that is honoring our fallen friend, brother and teammate, Jordan McNair. The moment we stop saying his name, the moment that we begin to forget, his legacy will begin to fade. We plan to have his legacy live on forever," McKennie said, via the Washington Post.

The No. 79 will be retired through the end of McNair's eligibility in 2020, and the team will be wearing a "79" helmet decal throughout the year. There will also be a moment of silence to honor McNair at the first two home games of the year, against Texas (Sept. 1) and Temple (Sept. 15). The school has also started a scholarship fund and the offensive lineman meeting room in the facility will be named after McNair.

DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave while the university leaders consider his future as leader of the program. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been promoted to interim coach, tasked with preparing the Terps for the 2018 season while also navigating a tragic and tumultuous offseason.

"Since Jordan's passing, we have been grieving a mourning in our own way, together. Our football players have spent a lot of time trying to decide the best way to honor Jordan and his memory," Canada said in a statement.

According to the Post, the rest of the team and Canada were not available for comment beyond their prepared statements.