Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Indiana 2-2, Maryland 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Indiana has played every game this season on their home field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 29-27 win over Akron. The overall outcome was as expected, but Akron made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Nobody from Indiana had a standout game, but they still got scores from Christian Turner, Tayven Jackson, and Cam Camper.

Meanwhile, Maryland put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They blew past Michigan State 31-9. Maryland was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Taulia Tagovailoa continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown.

The win got Indiana back to even at 2-2. The win for Maryland kept them at an undefeated 4-0.

Indiana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Maryland is a big 14-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Maryland.