Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Maryland

Last Season Records: Maryland 7-6; Buffalo 4-8

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Maryland was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Buffalo struggled last year, ending up 4-8.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terrapins were 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 27. The Bulls displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 20th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 30 overall (top 8%).

Maryland has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.