The Maryland Terrapins will be looking to show signs of improvement on Saturday as they enter their fourth season under head coach Mike Locksley. Their first test will come against Buffalo, which is in its second season under coach Maurice Linguist. This is the first ever meeting between these programs.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Terrapins are favored by 24 points in the latest Maryland vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 65.

Maryland vs. Buffalo spread: Maryland -24

Maryland vs. Buffalo over-under: 65 points

Maryland vs. Buffalo money line: Maryland -2400, Buffalo +1150

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland brings back a ton of firepower offensively, starting with experienced quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He is playing behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from last season. Tagovailoa has some NFL-caliber receivers to work with, along with several strong running backs.

Buffalo does not have the explosiveness to keep pace with Maryland's dynamic attack, so the Terrapins should pull away as the game progresses. The Bulls have only picked up one win in their last 10 tries against Big Ten opponents, and they covered the spread just once in their final seven games last season. Maryland has won 11 consecutive season openers and is poised to add another blowout victory on Saturday.

Why Buffalo can cover

Maryland was known for its strong passing attack last season, but Buffalo was even better at passing the ball. The Bulls are replacing their starting quarterback, so those numbers could dip this year. However, they have an experienced running back in Ron Cook Jr., who rushed 88 times for 440 yards last season.

Senior wide receiver Quian Williams is also back in the fold after catching 64 passes for 835 yards in 2021. The Bulls have experience and depth up front defensively, which will allow them to apply pressure on Tagovailoa. Maryland only covered the spread twice in its final nine games last year, so there is a good chance that the Terrapins are overvalued to open the 2022 campaign.

