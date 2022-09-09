The Charlotte 49ers have a rare opportunity to host a Power Five program when they face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. Charlotte is not off to a good start this season, having lost to Florida Atlantic and William & Mary by double digits in its first two games. Maryland opened its 2022 campaign with a 31-10 win over Buffalo last Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by 27 points in the latest Charlotte vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 66.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Charlotte picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Charlotte vs. Maryland:

Charlotte vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -27

Charlotte vs. Maryland over/under: 66 points

Charlotte vs. Maryland picks: See picks here

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland did not need to do too much against Buffalo last week, as the Terrapins leaned on their rushing attack in the 31-10 win. Running back Roman Hemby led the way with seven carries for 114 yards, while Antwain Littleton had six carries for 34 yards. Both running backs scored a pair of touchdowns, giving the Terrapins a chance to get to 2-0 this week.

They are facing a Charlotte team that is coming off a tough loss to an FCS opponent, as William & Mary became the first FCS team to beat the 49ers since 2017. Veteran quarterback Chris Reynolds went down with an upper body injury in a 43-13 loss to Florida Atlantic in the team's opener, while backup James Foster suffered an injury to his throwing hand last week. Charlotte is now on a five-game losing streak dating back to last season, failing to cover the spread in any of those losses.

Why Charlotte can cover

Charlotte has had its back against the wall in each of its first two games due to its quarterback injury situation. However, Reynolds is listed as probable to return this week, which would give Charlotte a massive boost. Head coach Will Healy called Reynolds the potential conference player of the year, so his impact cannot be overstated.

The 49ers do not get many opportunities to host Power Five opponents, which means motivation should not be an issue on Saturday afternoon. Maryland has not been a profitable team to wager on since last year, covering the spread in just two of its last 10 games. The Terrapins have also covered just once in their last six road games, giving Charlotte plenty of value as a large underdog.

How to make Charlotte vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Charlotte vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Charlotte? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Charlotte vs. Maryland spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.