Maryland vs. Illinois Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Maryland vs. Illinois football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Maryland on the road at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Illinois found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-49 punch to the gut against Wisconsin last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Illinois.
Meanwhile, Maryland was averaging 31.67 points per game entering their contest last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Iowa. Maryland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 23-0 walloping at Iowa's hands.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. With five turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Maryland exploit that vulnerability.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Georgia vs. Florida live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida battle in the SEC...
-
Texas A&M at Miss. St. pick, live stream
The Aggies and Bulldogs will square off in noisy Davis-Wade Stadium in a critical SEC West...
-
Iowa at Penn State pick, live stream
Penn State looks to end its home losing streak against a tough Hawkeyes team
-
Georgia vs. Florida pick, live stream
This heated rivalry carries conference and national championship ramifications
-
Oklahoma vs. K-State pick, live stream
The Sooners are big favorites at home against Bill Snyder's Wildcats