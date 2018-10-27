Maryland vs. Illinois Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Illinois will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Maryland on the road at 3:30 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Illinois found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 20-49 punch to the gut against Wisconsin last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Illinois.

Meanwhile, Maryland was averaging 31.67 points per game entering their contest last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Iowa. Maryland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 23-0 walloping at Iowa's hands.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. With five turnovers, Illinois had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Maryland exploit that vulnerability.