Who's Playing

Indiana @ Maryland

Current Records: Indiana 2-5; Maryland 4-3

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 1-5 against the Indiana Hoosiers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Maryland and IU will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Terrapins ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Golden Gophers when they played last week, losing 34-16. Maryland was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Maryland, but they got scores from RB Tayon Fleet-Davis and WR Marcus Fleming.

Meanwhile, IU took a serious blow against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 54-7. The Hoosiers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 44-7. Nobody on they really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but QB Jack Tuttle led the way with one touchdown.

The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Maryland is now 4-3 while IU sits at 2-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland is stumbling into the game with the 231st most thrown interceptions in the nation, having thrown nine on the season. The Hoosiers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 242nd worst in the nation in thrown interceptions, having thrown ten on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last six games against Maryland.