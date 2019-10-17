Maryland vs. Indiana: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Maryland 3-3-0; Indiana 4-2-0

What to Know

Maryland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Maryland and Indiana will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Terrapins now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Maryland has to be aching after a bruising 40-14 loss to Purdue on Saturday. RB Javon Leake and QB Tyrrell Pigrome were two go-getters for Maryland despite the defeat. The former rushed for 79 yards and one TD on seven carries, while the latter picked up 107 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 218 passing yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Pigrome has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Indiana got themselves on the board against Rutgers, but Rutgers never followed suit. Indiana steamrolled the Scarlet Knights 35 to nothing. With the Hoosiers ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Indiana's win lifted them to 4-2 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins enter the matchup with 18 rushing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. The Hoosiers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 17th most passing yards per game in the league at 302.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Indiana have won three out of their last four games against Maryland.