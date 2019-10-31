Maryland vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. No. 14 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Maryland 3-5; Michigan 6-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Michigan and Maryland will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Michigan has a defense that allows only 18.38 points per game, so Maryland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Wolverines made easy work of Notre Dame on Saturday and carried off a 45-14 victory. RB Hassan Haskins and RB Zach Charbonnet were among the main playmakers for Michigan as the former picked up 149 yards on the ground on 20 carries and the latter rushed for 74 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Maryland came into their game this week averaging 35.57 points per game, but they fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-10 blowout to Minnesota. Maryland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.

Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wolverines took their matchup against the Terrapins when the two teams last met in October of last year by a conclusive 42-21 score. Will the Wolverines repeat their success, or do the Terrapins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Over/Under: 56