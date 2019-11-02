Maryland vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. No. 14 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Maryland 3-5; Michigan 6-2
What to Know
Maryland is staring down a pretty large 21.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. Maryland and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Terrapins lost both of their matches to Michigan last season, on scores of 35-10 and 42-21, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The afternoon started off rough for Maryland last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against Minnesota, falling 52-10. No one had a big game offensively for Maryland, but they got scores from RB Tayon Fleet-Davis and QB Tyler DeSue. DeSue's 59-yard touchdown toss to Fleet-Davis in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 244 more yards than your opponent like Michigan did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of Notre Dame and carried off a 45-14 victory. RB Hassan Haskins and RB Zach Charbonnet were among the main playmakers for the Wolverines as the former picked up 149 yards on the ground on 20 carries and the latter rushed for 74 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
Michigan's win lifted them to 6-2 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins are 16th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Terrapins, the Wolverines rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 159.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Michigan's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.88
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game