Maryland vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. No. 14 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Maryland 3-5; Michigan 6-2

What to Know

Maryland is staring down a pretty large 21.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. Maryland and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. The Terrapins lost both of their matches to Michigan last season, on scores of 35-10 and 42-21, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The afternoon started off rough for Maryland last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against Minnesota, falling 52-10. No one had a big game offensively for Maryland, but they got scores from RB Tayon Fleet-Davis and QB Tyler DeSue. DeSue's 59-yard touchdown toss to Fleet-Davis in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 244 more yards than your opponent like Michigan did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of Notre Dame and carried off a 45-14 victory. RB Hassan Haskins and RB Zach Charbonnet were among the main playmakers for the Wolverines as the former picked up 149 yards on the ground on 20 carries and the latter rushed for 74 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Michigan's win lifted them to 6-2 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Terrapins are 16th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Terrapins, the Wolverines rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 159.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Michigan's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.88

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58