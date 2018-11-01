Maryland vs. Michigan St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)
Current records: Maryland 5-3; Michigan St. 5-3
What to Know
Michigan St. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Maryland at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Michigan St. were able to grind out a solid win over Purdue last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Michigan St. was Rocky Lombardi, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Maryland, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They took their match against Illinois by a conclusive 63-33 score. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Maryland's flat performance the match before.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Maryland and Michigan St. clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spartans are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Terrapins.
This season, Maryland are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maryland.
- 2017 - Michigan State Spartans 17 vs. Maryland Terrapins 7
- 2016 - Maryland Terrapins 28 vs. Michigan State Spartans 17
- 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 24 vs. Maryland Terrapins 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, picks, bets
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats
-
MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's MTSU vs. Western Kentucky game 10,000 times
-
Candidates to replace Durkin at Maryland
Assistants from top programs and underrated coaches could find their way to the Terps job this...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
The athletic intuition of Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa is ready for his closeup in Death Valley, one of college football's most hostile...
-
Michigan vs. Penn State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Penn State football.