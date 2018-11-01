Maryland vs. Michigan St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins (home) vs. Michigan State Spartans (away)

Current records: Maryland 5-3; Michigan St. 5-3

What to Know

Michigan St. have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Maryland at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Michigan St. were able to grind out a solid win over Purdue last week, winning 23-13. Among those leading the charge for Michigan St. was Rocky Lombardi, who passed for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Maryland, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They took their match against Illinois by a conclusive 63-33 score. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Maryland's flat performance the match before.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Maryland and Michigan St. clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, Maryland TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Spartans are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Terrapins.

This season, Maryland are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Michigan St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Series History

Michigan St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Maryland.