The Maryland Terrapins (3-1) will try to bounce back from a narrow loss to No. 4 Michigan when they face the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. Maryland took the lead in the second quarter, but Michigan held on for a 34-27 win down the stretch. Michigan State has now lost consecutive games, falling to Washington and Minnesota in the past two weeks.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by eight points in the latest Maryland vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Maryland vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Michigan State spread: Maryland -8

Maryland vs. Michigan State over/under: 58.5 points

Maryland vs. Michigan State picks: See picks here

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland has quietly been one of the most impressive teams in college football so far this season. The Terrapins picked up wins against Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU before easily covering the 17-point spread in a 34-27 loss to No. 4 Michigan last week. They do not have another ranked team on their schedule until mid-November, giving them a chance to make some noise in the Big Ten.

Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns, as six different wide receivers have gone over 100 yards. Freshman running back Roman Hemby has made an immediate impact as well, rushing for 342 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries. The Terrapins have covered the spread in five of their last six games and are facing a Michigan State team that is on a two-game losing streak.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State took care of business in its first two games, blowing out Western Michigan and Akron. The Spartans have lost their two games since then, falling to Washington and Minnesota. However, Washington had an electric environment for that home game against a ranked opponent, while Minnesota has won all four of its games this season by at least four touchdowns.

The Spartans should fare better against Maryland, which has only played one legitimate opponent so far. Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, while running back Jalen Berger is averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Michigan State has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games, and it has gone 6-1 in its last seven games against Maryland.

How to make Michigan State vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Maryland vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Maryland vs. Michigan State spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.