Who's Playing

No. 18 Minnesota @ Maryland

Current Records: Minnesota 0-1; Maryland 0-1

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Maryland and the Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Maryland kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 43-3 defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday. The Terrapins were down 37-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Taulia Tagovailoa had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 3.76 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Minnesota couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 49-24 to the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for two TDs and 140 yards on 26 carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Maryland had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 20-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland and Minnesota both have two wins in their last four games.