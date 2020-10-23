The Northwestern Wildcats and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Both teams are eager to get their new season off to a fast start after struggling down the stretch last season. Northwestern went just 2-8 in its last 10 games a season ago, while Maryland lost seven consecutive games to finish 2019 with a 3-9 record.

The Wildcats are favored by 11-points in the latest Northwestern vs. Maryland odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Northwestern vs. Maryland spread: Northwestern -11

Northwestern vs. Maryland over-under: 54.5 points

Northwestern vs. Maryland money line: Northwestern -410, Maryland +330

What you need to know about Northwestern

The Wildcats have struggled to win on their home field. In fact, Northwestern is just 1-4 in its last five games at home. The Wildcats struggled to find the end zone in 2019, averaging just 16.33 points per game. They'll look to be better on offense this season as Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey begins the season as the starting quarterback. Ramsey threw for 2,454 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions last season for the Hoosiers.

Ramsey will look to get his Northwestern career off to an impressive start with a Big Ten victory in his first outing. However, Northwestern has struggled against Big Ten opponents, going 1-9 in its last 10 meetings against conference foes.

What you need to know about Maryland

Coming off of an uninspired 3-9 record last season, Maryland has set its aspirations higher this year. The Terrapins failed to score more than 16 points in six of their last seven games last season. Maryland has also struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of its last nine games away from home.

Despite that, the Terrapins will look to wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. to provide an offensive spark on Saturday. Demus led Maryland in receiving a year ago, finishing the 2019 season with 41 receptions for 625 yards and six touchdowns.

