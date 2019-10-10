Maryland vs. Purdue odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Maryland Terrapins at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 1-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Maryland is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Purdue is 2-3 against the spread; Maryland is 3-2. The Terrapins, coming off a 48-7 victory over Rutgers last week, are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5. Before you make any Maryland vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Boilermakers are coming off a tough 35-7 setback against Penn State last wee. They fell behind 28-7 at the half and were never able to make a charge in the second half. Still, the Boilermakers have a strong passing attack that averages over 300 yards per game. Receiver Rondale Moore is one of the nation's best at his position, and he enters this matchup with 387 receiving yards on the season.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins rolled to a 48-7 win over Rutgers. Maryland's RB Anthony McFarland was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 87 yards and two TDs on seven carries. On the season, McFarland now has seven touchdowns as he anchors an offense that averages 218.4 yards per game on the ground.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Boilermakers are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 50.8 on average. The Terrapins, meanwhile, have piled up 27 touchdowns this season, ranking 11th in the nation in that category.

