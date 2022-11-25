Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Maryland

Current Records: Rutgers 4-7; Maryland 6-5

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins at noon ET on Saturday at SECU Stadium. Last year, RU and Maryland were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Scarlet Knights took a serious blow against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, falling 55-10. RU was down 48-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gavin Wimsatt had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 122 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Maryland came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 43-30. The losing side was boosted by QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who passed for two TDs and 293 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Tagovailoa hadn't helped his team much against Penn State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Scarlet Knights have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

SECU Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 14-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Maryland have won three out of their last seven games against Rutgers.