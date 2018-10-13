Maryland vs. Rutgers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Maryland vs. Rutgers football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Maryland on the road at 12:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their match last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to five. They suffered a grim 21 point defeat to Illinois last Saturday. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jonathan Hilliman, who rushed for 76 yards and 1 touchdown, and Artur Sitkowski, who passed for 267 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, if Maryland was riding high off their 42-13 takedown of Minnesota three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Maryland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-21 walloping at Michigan's hands. Maryland was down by 20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
