Who's Playing

SMU @ Maryland

Current Records: SMU 2-0; Maryland 2-0

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will take on the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

When you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent like Maryland did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Charlotte 49ers on the road to the tune of 56-21. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-14. QB Taulia Tagovailoa had a stellar game for the Terrapins as he passed for four TDs and 391 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 466 yards compared to the Lamar Cardinals' 252 last week. SMU put the hurt on Lamar with a sharp 45-16 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point SMU had established a 38-13 advantage. RB TJ McDaniel was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Mustangs, punching in two rushing touchdowns. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McDaniel's 57-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. With both the Terrapins and SMU swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium -- College Park, Maryland TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.