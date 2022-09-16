The SMU Mustangs will take on the Maryland Terrapins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is 2-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Mustangs are 2-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Maryland won a pair of games in back-to-back seasons in 1961 and 1962.

The Terrapins are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Maryland vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 73.5. Before entering any SMU vs. Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021.

Maryland vs. SMU spread: Maryland -2.5

Maryland vs. SMU over/under: 73.5 points

What you need to know about Maryland

The Terrapins ran circles around the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, and the extra yardage (617 yards vs. 388 yards) paid off. Maryland steamrolled past Charlotte 56-21 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-14. Maryland's QB Taulia Tagovailoa was on fire, passing for four TDs and 391 yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia currently leads the Big Ten with a 78.5 completion percentage. He's being helped by a trio of Terrapin receivers -- Jeshaun Jones, Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland -- all of whom have exceeded 100 yards on the season. But Maryland could use more impact players on defense as it has yet to force a turnover in two games.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU was no stranger to outgunning its opponent yards-wise, either, with 466 yards compared to the Lamar Cardinals' 252 on Saturday. Everything went the Mustangs' way against the Cardinals as they made off with a 45-16 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point SMU had established a 38-13 advantage. Its RB TJ McDaniel looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns, with one of the most memorable plays coming on McDaniel's 57-yard TD rush in the second quarter.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai is leading the passing brigade as he tops the AAC with seven touchdowns thru the air. For his SMU career, Mordecai has 39 TDs versus nine interceptions in the team's wins compared to seven TDs and four INTs in the team's losses. His top target is Rashee Rice who ranks third in FBS in receiving yards (298) and ninth in receiving scores (three).

