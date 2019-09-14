Maryland vs. Temple odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The No. 21 Maryland Terrapins look to continue their dominant offensive ways Saturday when they travel to take on the Temple Owls at noon ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Maryland has been a scoreboard operator's dream through two weeks, racking up 79 points against Howard in Week 1 and 63 points against Syracuse in Week 2. Temple is 1-0 after dominating Bucknell 56-12, and remembers taking care of Maryland by three touchdowns last year in College Park. Maryland is 7-2 straight up against Temple in their last nine games, and the total has gone over in four of Maryland's last five games. The Terrapins are 7-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Temple odds, while the over-under is 66.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Temple picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with plenty of room to spare.

The model has taken note that Maryland QB Josh Jackson has thrown for 541 yards and seven touchdowns (with just one interception and one sack) through two games this season. Whipping the Orange the way they did last week, the Terrapins are now ranked No. 21 for first-year coach Mike Locksley -- their highest ranking in 16 years.

Maryland has attempted 19 run-pass options this season, and have gained 9.1 yards per play with it. In addition to Jackson's arm, Maryland has seen solid play from RB Jake Funk – who has 173 rushing yards on just 17 carries and two touchdowns. You can also expect to see plenty of running back Anthony McFarland on Saturday. He ran for over 1,000 yards last year and has already found the end zone four times this year on just 20 carries. Maryland's explosive offense has been lighting up the scoreboard and the Terrapins will look to keep it rolling and avenge last year's 35-14 beatdown they suffered against the Owls.

Albeit against lesser competition, the Owls also piled up huge numbers in their last game, scoring 56 points, 32 first downs and a whopping 695 yards of total offense in their win over Bucknell. Anthony Russo put up 409 yards of passing and four touchdowns, and the second-year starter at quarterback needs another huge game to keep Temple within the spread as it takes on a red-hot Big Ten opponent this week.

