Maryland vs. Temple odds: 2019 Week 3 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Temple Owls will take on the No. 21 Maryland Terrapins at noon ET on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Terrapins have posted some huge offensive numbers as they've opened the season 2-0 under new coach Mike Locksley, dropping 79 points in their opener against Howard and then 63 last week against Syracuse. The Owls, meanwhile, have played just once and recorded a 56-12 victory over FCS-level Bucknell. The Terrapins are 7-point favorites, while the over-under for total points expected is set at 66.5, up 2.5 points from the opening line, in the latest Maryland vs. Temple odds. Before you make any Maryland vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken Maryland's statement victory against then-No. 21 Syracuse into account. The Terrapins steamrolled the Orange 63-20 while piling up eye-popping offensive numbers such as 652 total yards. Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake were among the just a pair of playmakers for the Terrapins as the former rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and the latter rushed for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns on seven carries. On the season, quarterback Josh Jackson has piled up 541 passing yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception.

Albeit against lesser competition, the Owls also piled up huge numbers in their last game, scoring 56 points, 32 first downs and a whopping 695 yards of total offense in their win over Bucknell. Anthony Russo put up 409 yards of passing and four touchdowns, and the second-year starter at quarterback needs another huge game to keep Temple within the spread as it takes on a red-hot Big Ten opponent this week.

