The Maryland Terrapins will look to stay unbeaten when they take on their former ACC rival, the Virginia Cavaliers, in a non-conference matchup on Friday night. The Terrapins (2-0) left the ACC after the 2013 season to join the Big Ten. Maryland is coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte on Saturday. The Cavaliers (0-2), meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking 36-35 loss to James Madison this past weekend.

Kickoff from SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 44-32-2, including a 21-13-2 edge in games played at home. The Terrapins are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Maryland odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 48. Before making any Maryland vs. Virginia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Virginia vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -14.5

Virginia vs. Maryland over/under: 48 points

Virginia vs. Maryland money line: Virginia +443, Maryland -612

UVA: The Cavaliers have hit the Under on the team total in five of their last six games

MD: The Terrapins have hit the Under on the team total in their last six games

Why Maryland can cover

Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has had a solid start to his season, completing 47 of 69 passes (68.1%) for 547 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, but has a 148 rating. He threw three touchdown passes in the season-opening win over Towson on Sept. 2. After spending his freshman year at Alabama, he has played the last four seasons with the Terrapins. Last year he threw for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Also helping power the offense is redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby. He had a huge performance against Charlotte last weekend, carrying 20 times for 162 yards (8.1 average) and one touchdown. For the season, he has rushed for 220 yards on 32 carries (6.9 average) and two touchdowns. In his three seasons at Maryland, he has rushed 237 times for 1,280 yards (5.4 average) and 14 scores.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have won five of their last eight games against Big Ten opponents, but are seeking their first road win over a Big Ten foe since winning at Indiana in 2011. After missing last week's game due to injury, Virginia expects Game 1 starting quarterback Tony Muskett to return to the lineup. In the loss to No. 12 Tennessee on Sept. 2, Muskett completed 9 of 17 passes for 94 yards, before leaving with an injured left shoulder. Muskett is in his first season at Virginia after spending the past three years at Monmouth.

Among Muskett's many targets is senior wide receiver Malik Washington. Washington is coming off a monster effort against James Madison, catching five passes for 119 yards (23.8 average) and one touchdown. He spent the past four seasons with Northwestern. Last year with the Wildcats, he caught 65 passes for 694 yards (10.7 average) and one touchdown. For his career, he has 129 receptions for 1,496 yards (11.6 average) and four TDs.

