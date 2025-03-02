Pittsburgh freshman cornerback Mason Alexander died in a car accident in his hometown of Fishers, Indiana, according to multiple reports. Alexander was 18 years old, and was set to take part in his first spring practice with the program.

According to police, Alexander was the passenger when the BMW he was riding in attempted to pass a car. The driver quickly realized there was a car coming from the other direction and swerved to avoid a collision, but veered off the road and hit a tree, causing the car to catch fire. Alexander was declared dead at the scene.

Alexander was a three-star recruit from Hamilton Southeastern High School, outside of Indianapolis. He was rated among the best players in Pitt's 2025 recruiting class after he committed to the program during the early signing period, picking the Panthers over offers from Auburn, Florida and Oregon, among others. Alexander posted 52 tackles and one interception as a senior.

Former high school teammate Peyton Daniels, who now plays defensive back at Butler, paid tribute to Alexander on social media.

"Mason lit up every room he was in," Daniels wrote. "Brought joy and playfulness to everything and everyone. He could change the entire direction of your day with one interaction. Mason is the embodiment of exceptional. Rest Easy 15."