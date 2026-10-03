After the elation of their 35-33 victory on the road over Virginia Tech on Friday night, Pittsburgh received some unfortunate news on Saturday when testing revealed starting quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

An MRI revealed Heintschel suffered an ACL tear, sources said, and the 5-0 Panthers will now have to continue their season in pursuit of an ACC Championship without their starting quarterback. Heintschel leads the nation in touchdown passes with 14 this season, completing 66.2% of his passes for 1,304 yards and just one interception prior to suffering his injury on Friday night in Lane Stadium.

In Heintschel's place, Holden Greiner stepped in and performed well for the Panthers. Greiner went 8-for-12 for 78 yards and a touchdown to lead Pitt to a thrilling victory to remain undefeated and position themselves firmly in the ACC Championship race.

The Panthers figure to finally move into the top 25 this week, and the Panthers will look to lean on a defense that is 18th in the country in points allowed, averaging just 13.4 points per game to keep them in that position.

Pitt will host North Carolina next Saturday in an effort to become bowl-eligible in the first six weeks of the season. The Panthers then go to Boston College and travel to Miami to face the ACC favorite Hurricanes, in what will be the biggest test for Greiner and the Panthers as they look to adjust after losing Heintschel.