Massachusetts vs. Akron: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Akron (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 0-4-0; Akron 0-4-0
What to Know
Massachusetts will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Akron at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Minutemen last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 62-28 defeat to Coastal Carolina. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-14.
We saw a pretty high 57-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Akron found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-7 punch to the gut against Troy. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Massachusetts is worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 278.80 on average. But Akron are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 46 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Zips are a solid 7-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Akron won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 07, 2015 - Akron 17 vs. Massachusetts 13
-
