Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-3-0; Coastal Carolina 2-1-0

What to Know

Massachusetts fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will be playing at home against Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. ET. Coastal Carolina should still be feeling good after a win, while Massachusetts will be looking to right the ship.

Things haven't been easy for the Minutemen, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a serious blow against Charlotte, falling 52-17. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-10.

Coastal Carolina turned the game against Norfolk State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 521 yards to 104. Coastal Carolina claimed a resounding 46-7 victory over Norfolk State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Chanticleers had established a 33-7 advantage.

Massachusetts' loss took them down to 0-3 while Coastal Carolina's win pulled them up to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Minutemen are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. On the other hand, the Chanticleers rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 123.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last five years.