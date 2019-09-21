Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 0-3-0; Coastal Carolina 2-1-0
What to Know
Massachusetts fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will be playing at home against Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. ET. Coastal Carolina should still be feeling good after a win, while Massachusetts will be looking to right the ship.
Things haven't been easy for the Minutemen, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They took a serious blow against Charlotte, falling 52-17. Massachusetts was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-10.
Coastal Carolina turned the game against Norfolk State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 521 yards to 104. Coastal Carolina claimed a resounding 46-7 victory over Norfolk State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Chanticleers had established a 33-7 advantage.
Massachusetts' loss took them down to 0-3 while Coastal Carolina's win pulled them up to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Minutemen are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 18 on the season. On the other hand, the Chanticleers rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 123.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chanticleers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Massachusetts in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Massachusetts 13 vs. Coastal Carolina 24
- Sep 02, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 38 vs. Massachusetts 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race