Massachusetts vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. Connecticut (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-6; Connecticut 1-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, Massachusetts is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Connecticut at 3:30 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Allowing an average of 49.86 points per game, the Minutemen have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Massachusetts played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 69-21 blowout to Louisiana Tech two weeks ago. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of RB Bilal Ally, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on ten carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Ally's 51-yard touchdown rush in the.

Meanwhile, if Connecticut was expecting to get some payback for the 42-14 loss against Houston the last time they met in September of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Connecticut fell to Houston 24-17. Connecticut can't seem to catch a break and have now endured six losses in a row.

The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.