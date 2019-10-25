Massachusetts vs. Connecticut: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 1-6; Connecticut 1-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, Massachusetts is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Connecticut at 3:30 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Allowing an average of 49.86 points per game, the Minutemen have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Massachusetts played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 69-21 blowout to Louisiana Tech two weeks ago. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of RB Bilal Ally, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on ten carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Ally's 51-yard touchdown rush in the.
Meanwhile, if Connecticut was expecting to get some payback for the 42-14 loss against Houston the last time they met in September of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Connecticut fell to Houston 24-17. Connecticut can't seem to catch a break and have now endured six losses in a row.
The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Massachusetts 22 vs. Connecticut 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game