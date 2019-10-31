Massachusetts vs. Liberty: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Liberty football game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Liberty (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 1-7; Liberty 5-3
What to Know
Massachusetts is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 50.63 points per game. Massachusetts and Liberty will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. If the contest is anything like Massachusetts' 62-59 victory from the last time they met November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Minutemen have to be aching after a bruising 56-35 defeat to Connecticut on Saturday. A silver lining for Massachusetts was the play of RB Bilal Ally, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. This was the first time Ally has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Liberty was not quite Rutgers' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Liberty fell to Rutgers 44-34. Liberty's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Flo Football
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Flames are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Massachusetts 62 vs. Liberty 59
