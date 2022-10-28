Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ Massachusetts

Current Records: New Mexico State 2-5; Massachusetts 1-6

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Massachusetts Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies should still be feeling good after a victory, while UMass will be looking to get back in the win column.

New Mexico State was able to grind out a solid win over the New Mexico Lobos two weeks ago, winning 21-9. New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 119 yards on 17 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen were expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 34-7 defeat to the Buffalo Bulls. UMass was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Garrett Dzuro wasn't much of a difference maker for UMass; Dzuro passed for only 99 yards on 14 attempts.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New Mexico State going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Aggies' victory brought them up to 2-5 while the Minutemen's defeat pulled them down to 1-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State ranks 22nd in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. As for UMass, they enter the game with only 202.9 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 37th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New Mexico State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.