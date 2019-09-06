Massachusetts vs. S. Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 0-1-0; S. Illinois 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Massachusetts 4-8-0; S. Illinois 2-9-0;

What to Know

Massachusetts will square off against S. Illinois at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Massachusetts last Friday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 21-48 loss to Rutgers. Massachusetts' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Bilal Ally, who rushed for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries, and Cam Roberson, who rushed for 56 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a hard 26-44 fall against SE Missouri State. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Salukis of the 44-48 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 15 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.