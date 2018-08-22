Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman: Watch two national high school football champions square off
Bishop Gorman hosts Mater Dei in a rematch of last year's game
High school football isn't wasting any time getting into the meat of the season. In a week filled with huge games between nationally-ranked teams, no tilt is bigger than the Bishop Gorman Gaels out of Las Vegas hosting the Mater Dei Monarchs from Santa Ana, Calif., on Friday night in a battle of the last two national champions.
Bishop Gorman is currently ranked No. 12 in MaxPreps' latest rankings, while Mater Dei is No. 2. Mater Dei finished last season ranked first in the nation after finishing the season 15-0. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, has 10 players in possession of Division 1 offers on the field. Mater Dei bested the Gaels by 14 points last year, but Bishop Gorman is hoping to avenge that loss, which snapped a ridiculous 55-game winning streak.
Bishop Gorman finished as the national champion two years ago, and it has aspirations to do the same. New quarterback Micah Bowens has his work cut out for him against Mater Dei. The Monarchs already have a game under their belt, a 42-14 win over Bishop Amat to open their season, so you could say that Bowens, a junior, is getting thrown into the deep end.
Here's how you can watch the Monarchs and the Gaels.
No. 2 Mater Dei vs. No. 12 Bishop Gorman
- Date: Friday, Aug. 24
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Bishop Gorman Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Channel: ESPNU
- Stream: WatchESPN
Visit MaxPreps.com for more info on these teams, along with what to expect out of this marquee match-up.
