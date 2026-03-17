In the college football era of NIL deals, it's not uncommon for recruits to demand certain perks. But there's one thing even the most coveted five-star can't buy: Matt Leinart's No. 11 at USC. The former Trojans' quarterback and 2004 Heisman Trophy winner has made it abundantly clear that his jersey is off-limits.

"When I was at USC, I got my number retired," Leinart said on his podcast last week. "You win the Heisman Trophy, automatic retired number, which is pretty cool. So, our jerseys are hanging in the Coliseum on one side."

Over the years, USC has asked him about unretiring the jersey for top recruits who wanted No. 11. Leinart's answer has never wavered.

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"There's been multiple times where people at USC have asked me if I would unretire my jersey for some five-star prospect," Leinart said. "And do you want to know what I told those guys straight up? I said, 'Absolutely f---ing not.' I am never going to unretire my jersey for some random dude who, by the way, now could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year."

Leinart acknowledged that fellow Trojans Heisman winner Carson Palmer allowed his No. 3 jersey to be worn by Jordan Addison, but Leinart drew a hard line. The only exceptions: his sons. Cole Leinart, a freshman quarterback at SMU, or one of his younger sons if they eventually suit up for USC, can carry on the legacy.

Leinart led the Trojans to back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004, then nearly a third in 2005 before falling to Texas in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Over three seasons as the starter, he threw for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns while losing only two games.

Leinart also mentioned a couple of years ago that his son Cole said a linebacker who was headed to USC and wanted to wear No. 11 -- and asked his dad if it was possible. Leinart laughed at the memory but said the answer was never in question.

"The only person that will ever wear my USC No. 11 would be Cole, who's not there right now, he's at SMU. Or two of my boys if they end up going to USC and playing football. That is it," Leinart said.

Money is no temptation either. When asked if a player with a major NIL deal offered cash for the jersey, he was blunt.

"Absolutely not. Would never do it," Leinart said. "... It's not for sale. And that kid, chances of him staying at USC after two years is slim anyway. It ain't happening, bro. I'm keeping that up there forever. And you can call me selfish -- I don't give a s---."

Leinart's No. 11 now hangs in the Coliseum's Peristyle alongside the numbers of other Trojans legends: Palmer (3), Reggie Bush (5), Charles White (12), Caleb Williams (13), Mike Garrett (20), O.J. Simpson (32) and Marcus Allen (33).