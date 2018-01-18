Matthew Snyder, grandson of Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, dies at 22
Snyder died in Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday
Tragedy struck the Kansas State family Wednesday afternoon when Matthew Snyder -- the grandson of Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder and son of special teams coordinator Sean Snyder -- died. He was 22.
The Wichita Eagle reported that emergency workers were called to Sean Snyder's house Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that there was a death, but declined further information.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time," athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family's privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy."
-
Reports: Bama to hire Locksley as OC
Locksley joined Alabama's staff in 2016
-
SEC won't stop Bama from hiring Freeze
Saban reportedly wants to hire Freeze, but there may be things keeping that from happening
-
2018 ACC football schedule released
Florida State-Miami will be on Oct. 6, and the Seminoles will play Clemson on Oct. 27
-
Kiffin to name Charlie Weis Jr. FAU OC
Weis Jr. was an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017
-
Ronnie Lott among new CFP members
Lott is joined by three current athletic directors and will serve a three-year term
-
14 recruits to know before signing day
These are the top guys every school is still chasing