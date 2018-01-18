Matthew Snyder, grandson of Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, dies at 22

Tragedy struck the Kansas State family Wednesday afternoon when Matthew Snyder -- the grandson of Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder and son of special teams coordinator Sean Snyder -- died. He was 22.

The Wichita Eagle reported that emergency workers were called to Sean Snyder's house Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that there was a death, but declined further information.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time," athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family's privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy."