Notorious sports gambler Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $1.5 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. Mattress Mack made his $1.5 million bet at +370 odds, which would result in a $5.5 million payday should TCU prevail against Georgia.
McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, makes his national championship bet after a major coup this past fall when he earned a record $75 million payday after successfully placing $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. McIngvale also won $15 million last year by betting on Kansas to win the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball.
McIngvale's bet on TCU is an ambitious one, as the Horned Frogs have made an improbable run to the title game that included a 51-45 upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. They must now try to surpass the heavily-favored Bulldogs, who are looking to become the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.
Georgia opened as 13-point favorites in the national championship game, per Caesars Sportsbook. A national championship would be monumental for TCU, as the program has not claimed a national title since 1938.