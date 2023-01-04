Notorious sports gambler Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $1.5 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. Mattress Mack made his $1.5 million bet at +370 odds, which would result in a $5.5 million payday should TCU prevail against Georgia.

McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, makes his national championship bet after a major coup this past fall when he earned a record $75 million payday after successfully placing $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. McIngvale also won $15 million last year by betting on Kansas to win the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball.

Latest Odds: Georgia Bulldogs -12.5 Bet Now

McIngvale's bet on TCU is an ambitious one, as the Horned Frogs have made an improbable run to the title game that included a 51-45 upset of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. They must now try to surpass the heavily-favored Bulldogs, who are looking to become the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011 and 2012.

Georgia opened as 13-point favorites in the national championship game, per Caesars Sportsbook. A national championship would be monumental for TCU, as the program has not claimed a national title since 1938.