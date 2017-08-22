Max Browne, USC's one-time starter before Sam Darnold, named Pitt's starting QB

Browne was benched in favor of Darnold early into last season

Max Browne, USC's starting quarterback at the start of the 2016 season, has been named Pitt's starting quarterback for this season. Panthers coach Patt Narduzzi made an announcement Tuesday following an offseason competition that included Browne and redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci.

Browne, of course, was benched three games into the 2016 season in favor of Sam Darnold after losses to Alabama and Stanford that failed to produce big plays on offense. Browne was a one-time five-star recruit who waited behind Cody Kessler for two seasons before being named the Trojans' starting quarterback. 

Darnold went on to lead USC to a Rose Bowl victory. Browne committed to playing his final season as a grad transfer at Pitt last December. 

Pitt had success with its previous quarterback, Nathan Peterman, who transferred to the Panthers from Tennessee

