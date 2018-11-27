McKenzie Milton injury update: UCF quarterback requires future reconstructive knee surgery

Milton suffered a horrific knee injury against USF and was admitted to a local hospital

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome knee injury during the Knights' 38-10 win over South Florida in Week 13. While the injury was obviously season-ending, that was the least of anyone's worries. The quarterback was admitted to a local hospital to undergo surgery and avoid further, potentially more threatening complications. 

However, a statement from the Milton family released on Tuesday through the Tampa General Hospital says that Milton is currently recovering from his injury. Although he sustained a damaged nerve in the process, the nerve remains intact. Additionally, blood flow through his right leg has been restored. Milton has yet to undergo reconstructive surgery for his knee, but that will be performed at a later date. 

Here's the full statement below: 

Milton, a junior, has been one of the most prolific and productive quarterbacks in college football. Before his injury, Milton threw for 8,597 yards, 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his career. The Knights, on a 24-game winning streak dating back to last season, will proceed with Darriel Mack Jr. for the AAC Championship Game against Memphis on Saturday. As a gesture for Milton, who hails from Hawaii, the university will hand out 40,000 leis for those who attend the game. 

