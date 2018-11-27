McKenzie Milton injury update: UCF quarterback requires future reconstructive knee surgery

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a gruesome knee injury during the Knights' 38-10 win over South Florida in Week 13. While the injury was obviously season-ending, that was the least of anyone's worries. The quarterback was admitted to a local hospital to undergo surgery and avoid further, potentially more threatening complications.

However, a statement from the Milton family released on Tuesday through the Tampa General Hospital says that Milton is currently recovering from his injury. Although he sustained a damaged nerve in the process, the nerve remains intact. Additionally, blood flow through his right leg has been restored. Milton has yet to undergo reconstructive surgery for his knee, but that will be performed at a later date.

Here's the full statement below:

UPDATE: UCF Football QB McKenzie Milton suffered nerve damage. But the nerve is intact. Blood flow has been restored. Will have reconstructive surgery on right knee.



Full statement from Tampa General Hospital:

Milton, a junior, has been one of the most prolific and productive quarterbacks in college football. Before his injury, Milton threw for 8,597 yards, 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his career. The Knights, on a 24-game winning streak dating back to last season, will proceed with Darriel Mack Jr. for the AAC Championship Game against Memphis on Saturday. As a gesture for Milton, who hails from Hawaii, the university will hand out 40,000 leis for those who attend the game.