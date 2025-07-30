No position in college football has gained more value over the past five years than general manager. From booming salaries that now reach into seven figures to former NFL GMs and head coaches joining the ranks -- and even celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal taking on honorary roles -- the position has grown significantly in attention, stature and staffing.

Unlike the professional ranks, where the general manager role is mostly uniform, how college programs empower GMs differs dramatically from school to school. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently summed up the challenge of even defining the role.

"What does a general manager do, in your mind? I think it varies from organization to organization," Smart said. "We have people that do various things instead of pinpointing the general manager, because I think if I ask every coach what their general manager does, they all do something different. So, I mean, I can't figure out what you define it as, because when you ask me what is a general manager, I want to know what you think it does, because in the NFL they do [it] different than what they do at all."

That ambiguity made CBS Sports' task of compiling a list of the top college football general managers especially challenging. The role remains relatively new, and there's no clear consensus on what constitutes success. Some programs value recruiting expertise. Others prioritize talent evaluation and leave recruiting to the coaching staff. Some want elite organizers above all else.

In many ways, what makes a great college football GM is in the eye of the beholder.

Still, CBS Sports spoke with a wide range of informed sources to identify the industry's top figures. That included coaches, general managers, coaching agents, personnel executives, NIL agents and other key stakeholders. Emphasis was placed on on-field success, recruiting track record, and the strength of the relationship and trust between the GM and head coach. The list primarily includes those with the official GM title, with only a few exceptions made for individuals who perform the role under a different title.

At the top of their game

These college football executives have been identified by their peers as the industry's best.

Clayton Barnes, Temple

General manager

Barnes was Temple coach K.C. Keeler's first hire after he proved his value working as both a general manager and director of football operations and player personnel while together at Sam Houston State. The Texas A&M graduate helped assemble the 2020 FCS national championship roster and was a critical part of the program's the transition to the FBS level the following year. Despite having the lowest revenue in Conference USA and a NIL budget in the tens of thousands, Barnes and Keeler put together a 10-3 team last season, which included a New Orleans bowl victory, before leaving for Temple.

Tyler Barnes, Iowa

General manager, chief of staff

An Iowa alumnus, Barnes has worn multiple hats for the Hawkeyes since starting with the organization back in 2008 as a student intern. Working alongside coach Kirk Ferentz, Barnes has built a strong reputation for recognizing what works for Iowa as a developmental program and knowing the type of players who are going to flourish under Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker. As one rival GM put it, Barnes has "done a great job of finding the exact guys who fit their program." The Hawkeyes haven't quite broken through to the College Football Playoff yet, but they have been a model of consistency during Barnes' long tenure with the program. With an accounting background, Barnes is well-equipped to handle the modern reality of salary cap projections, budgeting and negotiating.

James Blanchard, Texas Tech

General manager

Blanchard's work made Texas Tech the talk of the offseason. He shepherded an aggressive portal approach that culminated in the nation's No. 2 transfer class, according to 247Sports. Blanchard has the full trust of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the freedom to extend scholarship offers to the players he likes best. Texas Tech's aggressive spending has elicited criticism -- and probably some jealousy -- but it has also made the Red Raiders as relevant as they've been in years. Blanchard's name came up with everyone we talked to for this list.

"They get a lot of hate for it but I'd be doing the same thing," said one Big 12 GM. "If you have the money to go get people, you're going to go do it."

Matt Doherty, Washington

Senior director of player personnel

Washington coach Jedd Fisch, who has a long NFL resume, isn't ready to give out a GM title because it's such a different job at the college level than what he's accustomed to. But don't let that confuse you on how important Doherty is to the operation. Doherty rode shotgun with Fisch on what might have been the most remarkable program turnaround of 2023 when Arizona went from 5-7 in 2022 to 10-3 with an Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma. The Wildcats were limited in their NIL resources but hit on major successes with guys like receiver Tetairoa McMillan and quarterback Noah Fifita. The Huskies are working with a smaller budget than some of their Big Ten peers but should have an upward trajectory in Year 2 after signing the No. 23 recruiting class in 2025.

"He did a really, really good job at Arizona and I think they'll get that place flipped around," said one personnel source impressed with Doherty.

Patrick Embleton, Illinois

General manager

You know you're doing something right when you survive multiple coaching changes like Embleton -- who has been at Illinois since 2013. At a place long considered a sleeping giant, Embleton is doing his best work paired with Bret Bielema and a team that could make the CFP this season. The Illinois GM has strong evaluation skills, knows exactly what Bielema wants in a player and has put together a hardnosed roster that isn't particularly fun to play against. Coming off an impressive 10-3 2024 record, Illinois is on the upswing on the recruiting trail, too, and currently has the nation's No. 27 recruiting class in 2026.

"Not only when I was in the SEC at Arkansas but when I was at Wisconsin it was hard to win over certain teams in a recruiting battle and now we've got just as much of a shot as anybody," Bielema told CBS Sports. "We got kids committed to us in the last year where I beat out the best of the best in the SEC and Big Ten. And in this year's class committed to us, same deal. I've never had that."

Andy Frank, Penn State

General manager of personnel and recruitment

Frank has been with Penn State head coach James Franklin for all 12 years of his time in Happy Valley, helping build a program that made a CFP semifinal a year ago and is expected to compete for a national championship this season. The Nittany Lions consistently recruit well at the high school level and deserve credit for how well they succeeded in retaining top stars like running back Nicholas Singleton and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton for one more run at a title. Not one to seek praise, Frank has quietly helmed an operation that can win big recruiting battles for guys like Micah Parsons and out-evaluate others to uncover future first-round gems like tight end Tyler Warren.

"He's a great behind the scenes guy," said one Big Ten GM. "He knows his strengths and weaknesses and does a great job organizing, planning and knowing their culture and the guys that fit their culture."

Wes Fritz, Houston

General manager

Fritz doesn't get as much credit as he deserves -- in part, because he's the son of Houston head coach Willie Fritz. But those in the personnel and recruiting space rave about his evaluation skills and his successful rosters at Tulane.

"I think Tulane has very quietly been some of the best evaluators in the entire sport the last couple of years," said one personnel source.

Fritz arrived at a Tulane program coming off consecutive 3-9 seasons and achieved major success not only on the field (a 12-2 record in 2022 was a highlight) but also put multiple players into the NFL including running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams. Given their track record, many expect the father-son duo to get Houston turned around, starting with a good incoming transfer portal group.

Billy Glasscock, Ole Miss

General manager

Hired away from Texas, Glasscock plays a critical role in Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss operation. He is well organized and respected for his management of the Rebels' recruiting and scouting operations. Kiffin credited Glasscock for putting together the Rebels' top 15 recruiting class in 2025 -- the program's highest ranked group in close to a decade. The high school recruiting success, led by in-state receiver Caleb Cunningham, was especially noteworthy because the Rebels still had their usual success in the transfer portal. Ole Miss signed three top-35 transfers for the nation's No. 4 transfer portal haul.

Zach Grant, Cincinnati

General manager

Multiple personnel executives praised the work Grant and his Cincinnati staff have done.

"Thet are really good in scouting and evaluating," said one GM.

Grant, who won Football Scoop's Player Personnel Director of the Year in 2021 while at Western Kentucky, has developed a reputation for strong early evaluations and a good eye for talent. The bad news for Grant is bigger schools follow his lead as Cincinnati lost eight one-time commitments to other Power Four programs in 2025. That list includes four-star tight end Mikkel Skinner (Kentucky) and four-star cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch (Virginia Tech). It hasn't quite worked out on the field for coach Scott Satterfield through his first two years (8-16) but the talent level has improved and the industry likes what Satterfield and Grant are trying to do with the roster.

Said another GM: "(Grant's) very well respected in this space."

Brandon Harris, Texas

General manager

When you sign the nation's top recruiting class as Brandon Harris and Texas did last season, you're going to make this list. You're also going to get a big raise as Texas made Harris one of the nation's highest-paid GMs earlier this year. The former LSU and North Carolina quarterback isn't even 30 years old yet, but has the keys to the most powerful recruiting operation in the country. It certainly helps to have a robust NIL operation, but Harris deserves credit. One Power Four GM admires the trust Harris has built with head coach Steve Sarkisian and the synergy the two have together in putting together a roster. The Longhorns are again hot on the recruiting trail for the class of 2026 and have one of the nation's top quarterback prospects committed in Dia Bell, the son of former NBA player Raja Bell.

Cole Heard, Tulane

General manager

Tulane is a Group of six school that continues to recruit more like a Power Four, which is a credit to Heard and coach Jon Sumrall. Just last week the Green Wave made national headlines for landing former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Heard, an Alabama native, has had considerable success recruiting and evaluating at Troy and Tulane with Sumrall -- the Green Wave has signed back-to-back top-two portal classes in the American -- and is viewed as a rising star in the industry.

"He's really good and he's really trusted," said one industry source. "I definitely think he's going to climb the ranks."

Said a Power 4 GM: "I think Cole does a great job. They've done a great job in the portal for where they are."

Sean Magee, Michigan

Associate AD for football and general manager

Magee landed the coup of the 2025 recruiting class when he orchestrated the flip of No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU. He has one of the most unique backgrounds in the space as a former Navy offensive lineman, Surface Warfare Officer and former chief of staff for the Chicago Bears.

"I'm probably the only MBA who is sitting in this role," Magee told CBS Sports last year. "I'm probably the only quantitative economics major that's sitting in this role. I went to the Naval Academy. I'm probably the only one of those."

NIL attorneys and agents who have worked with Magee praise his intellect and ability to navigate potentially difficult negotiations. His arrival in Ann Arbor signaled a shift in Michigan's approach, showing a greater willingness to be aggressive in NIL efforts to land top talent such as quarterback Bryce Underwood and five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola.

"Give Sean a lot of credit for Bryce Underwood," said a personnel source. "There's no freaking way you can let this guy suit up for anybody other than Michigan."

Marshall Malchow, Oregon

Chief of staff

Malchow may not have the GM title but there's no mistaking his impact behind-the-scenes for Oregon. He is coach Dan Lanning's right-hand man and a major reason for the Ducks' recruiting success. Since cutting his teeth in Nick Saban's Alabama recruiting behemoth, Malchow had enjoyed success everywhere he's been -- from Washington with Chris Petersen to Georgia with Kirby Smart to Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher and now Oregon with Lanning. The former 247Sports 30-under-30 honoree understands both the the 30,000-foot perspective and makes sure all the day-to-day tasks are fulfilled to keep the machine humming. There aren't many, if any, people in the industry more highly respected than Malchow.

Vince Marrow, Louisville

Executive director of player personnel and recruiting

Marrow made major headlines when he left Kentucky for in-state rival Louisville after more than a decade of big-time recruiting success in Lexington. The move was notable not only for the major money Louisville was investing in the position -- more than $1 million annually -- but also that Marrow would leave an on-field role as tight ends coach and associate head coach for Louisville's unofficial GM spot. Marrow, who played for Nick Saban at Toledo, is a brilliant recruiter known for his work in fertile recruiting areas like Ohio. Alongside Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, Marrow helped turn what was once an SEC laughingstock into a program that went to eight consecutive bowl games before the streak ended in 2024. The Wildcats also won 10 games in both 2018 and 2021. Since Marrow arrived at Louisville, the Cardinals have added five commits which include former Kentucky pledge and four-star offensive line prospect Jarvis Strickland.

Derek Miller, Texas A&M

General manager

Considered one of the best talent evaluators in college football, Miller has brought success everywhere he's been -- including stops at Bowling Green and Duke -- before following head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M. Miller, 33, got his start at Bowling Green on a staff that included Elko, future Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and recently retired Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. He has quietly put together terrific recruiting and portal classes for the Aggies to help bolster a roster that went 8-5 last season. Miller and Elko, who have known each other for more than a decade, are obsessed with compiling NFL traits in the recruits they pursue and are on the verge of a major breakthrough. Elko recently said he believes you need 13 draftable players to win the SEC, and the Aggies are right in that neighborhood because of the work Miller and his staff have done.

"We should get to double digit NFL draft picks this year," Elko recently said. "That'll be the first time Texas A&M has done that in a very long time."

Courtney Morgan, Alabama

General manager

Morgan was on the private plane with Kalen DeBoer when he arrived in Tuscaloosa for the first time. That speaks to the trust and closeness of their relationship. After USC tried to hire him, Morgan made national headlines when he became, at that time, the nation's highest-paid general manager with a three-year deal that averaged $825,000 a year. In taking over a program that Nick Saban guided to six national championships, one can expect skepticism -- especially when you do things differently as Morgan and DeBoer have since arriving from Washington. The recruiting success has still been there, though, as Alabama signed the nation's No. 3 recruiting class in 2025 which featured No. 2 overall recruit Keelon Russsell and is currently on pace to sign the No. 4 class featuring a nation's best five five-stars. The Alabama GM has strong relationships throughout the country and earned plaudits for his work in making Washington a national title runner-up in 2023.

"This guy has not only revolutionized the position but he's also consistently delivered," said one industry source who works with GMs. "I think he's the gold standard."

Mark Pantoni, Ohio State

General manager, player personnel

Considered the Godfather of the position, Pantoni elicits universal praise and respect from his industry peers. He arrived at Ohio State with Urban Meyer and has had consistent success under multiple head coaches while helping to transform how college football values personnel departments. Fellow general managers praised Pantoni's sustainability and adaptability in finding ways to keep the Buckeyes on top in the face of remarkable change within the sport. Known as a strong talent evaluator, Pantoni has helped put together two national championship rosters, including last year's team, while in Columbus.

Will Redmond, Auburn

General manager of player personnel

Family ties to the university helped Auburn pull Redmond away from LSU, and the Auburn GM has helped transform the program's talent base. The first two years of the Hugh Freeze era haven't gone as fans have wanted, but industry and personnel sources credit the work Redmond and his team have done in getting the necessary talent to be successful in the SEC after taking over from Bryan Harsin. Auburn signed the nation's No. 6 recruiting class (led by in-state 5-star Malik Autry) and then loaded up in the transfer portal with a stacked group headlined by Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton.

"They've cleaned up over there the last two years and if they can get the quarterback problem right, they are going to be an absolute problem," said one personnel source. "If they move on from Hugh, someone will take over one of the most loaded rosters in the country that has just not produced."

Jordan Sorrells, Clemson

General manager

Clemson takes a unique approach to recruiting, almost completely eschewing utilizing the transfer portal, but Sorrels knows what head coach Dabo Swinney wants and has built a sustainable model that focuses on high-character high school recruits. The former Furman quarterback got his first job out of college at Chick-fil A before landing a job at his alma mater and eventually teaming up with Swinney at Clemson. One rival GM praised Sorrels and Clemson's ability to get its high school recruits on the field in a timely fashion and avoid some of the big portal departures other programs face when players don't get enough early playing time. Clemson tends to take smaller recruiting classes, focusing on quality over quantity, and has landed at least one five-star each year since 2020. Sorrels is universally liked in the industry and peers believe his demeanor and personality play a big role in the strong culture he's built within the personnel and recruiting departments.

"He's unbelievable," said a Power 4 GM. "He's down to Earth and does a fantastic job."

Barton Simmons, Vanderbilt

General manager

Simmons, a former 247Sports national analyst and scouting director, couldn't say no when a friend he had known since fifth grade came calling and asked him to be Vanderbilt's general manager. The Yale graduate and Vandy head coach Clark Lea, who were also high school teammates, make up perhaps the most cerebral coach-GM pairing in college football as they took on the arduous task of trying to elevate the Commodores into something more than an SEC doormat. It's been tough sledding but 2024 saw the breakthrough Simmons and Lea knew was possible when Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1 Alabama and set off a wild celebration through Nashville. Known for his keen eye for talent, Simmons is banking on his evaluation skills to give Vanderbilt an advantage as it tries to keep climbing up the SEC ladder.

Austin Thomas, LSU

Senior associate AD for football administration

Thomas deserves a lot of credit for starting the GM trend in college football. As one of the first to get the title while working for Ed Orgeron at LSU, Thomas has not only made the position more mainstream, he's helped develop multiple guys who would go on to have leading personnel roles around the country. Thomas is a big-picture thinker who is good at hiring personnel talent, organizing a cohesive strategy and executing it with his team. Those in the space give Thomas a lot of credit for LSU's aggressive -- and successful -- transfer portal approach last December that resulted in the No. 1 overall portal haul. Losing No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood was a blow, but the Tigers may be better off in the long run for how Thomas and his staff redeployed those financial resources elsewhere in an effort that has many picking LSU to make the CFP. Giving QB Garrett Nussmeier two high-caliber receivers in Kentucky transfer Barrion Brown and Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson could prove particularly impactful this season.

Said one GM: "Austin Thomas is the mastermind, the blueprint, the process. He's just so smart and innovative."

Andy Vaughn, NC State

Assistant AD, general manager

Vaughn has had success everywhere he's been, helping put together top 25 recruiting classes at Nebraska, Miami and Arizona State. Peers cited his ability to build trust with coaches with different personalities and run efficient and successful operations at schools with a wide range of strengths and weaknesses. With a background that includes operations, recruiting and personnel, Vaughn is the kind of jack-of-all trades you need in this rapidly evolving period of college football.

The NFL wave

As college football moves toward a more professional model, it has attracted NFL veterans to take on GM and player personnel roles. We didn't include the GMs who have recently arrived from the NFL because it's still too soon, but if they have the success in college football that they did in the professional ranks, it's a good bet at least a few of them will make the cut for next year's list. Here are five names, in particular, to watch closely over the next year.

Mike Lombardi, North Carolina: Lombardi has already made waves as college football's highest-paid GM at $1.5 million annually. Lombardi, who we profiled extensively here, is perhaps the most interesting GM in the space as Bill Belichick's right-hand man at North Carolina. There have never been more eyes on UNC football as the world tunes in to see what Lombardi and Belichick can accomplish.

Andrew Luck, Stanford: The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback might be the most high-profile GM in the game and one who elicits considerable intrigue for whether other schools will adopt Stanford's model. Luck may be the closest thing to an NFL GM, as he has the power to hire and fire coaches. He's already wielded it it by letting go Troy Taylor and replacing him with former Panthers head coach Frank Reich for a one-year stint.

Mike Martin, Notre Dame: Martin is already getting buzz for his work at Notre Dame after arriving there in March from the Detroit Lions. He most recently was the Lions' director of scouting advancement but also worked for the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans during a two-decade run in the NFL.

Jim Nagy, Oklahoma: Nagy left the Senior Bowl to revolutionize Oklahoma's personnel and recruiting departments. Unlike many of the GMs on the list who are directly tied to the head coach, Nagy reports to the AD and works "alongside" head coach Brent Venables. Nagy has a well-trained scout's eye after years in the NFL and then as the Senior Bowl's executive director where he annually picked the game's top seniors for the week-long event in Mobile.

Ron Rivera, Cal: The former Carolina Panthers head coach has already been part of a power struggle between the university and some of its biggest boosters in the short time he's been back in Berkley. The boosters won the battle and have empowered Rivera with full oversight over the football program. It will be interesting to see how Rivera manages the operation in the future after an offseason exodus saw the Bears lose stars like Fernando Mendoza and Jaydn Ott.

Next up?

These 10 either don't have the GM title or just started in their position, but are very well thought of in the industry and are a good bet to make this list in the future.