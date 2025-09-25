Jonah Coleman is putting up numbers rarely seen in college football. The Washington running back is responsible for more touchdowns (10) than any non-quarterback in the FBS this season, and he's done it in just three games while most of the nation's rushing leaders already have four under their belt in 2025 -- making his start one of the more quietly impressive stories of the early season.

That pace now runs into its toughest test yet when Coleman and the Huskies face No. 1 Ohio State in their Big Ten opener on CBS. The Buckeyes boast the nation's top scoring defense and are one of just four FBS teams to not allow a rushing touchdown yet this season.

So, can Coleman help spark an upset against the reigning national champions?

To do that, he'll need to replicate the all-around production that has defined his hot start. The 5-foot-9, 228-pound senior ranks second nationally in scrimmage yards per game (165.7), joining a short list of players this century to pair that kind of volume with double-digit scores so quickly.

Since 2000, only four other FBS players averaged 150+ scrimmage yards per game with at least 10 total touchdowns through three contests:

Chester Taylor (Toledo, 2001)

Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016)

Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin, 2019)

Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota, 2020)

Not only is Coleman a consistent threat on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry -- seventh-best among FBS backs with at least 50 attempts -- he's also dangerous through the air. He's turned limited targets into explosive gains, averaging 18.8 yards per reception, a combination that makes him a challenge for opposing defenses to scheme against.

Explosive rate -- FBS running backs (min. 30 touches)

His explosive rate leads all FBS running backs with at least 30 touches -- more than one in four of his touches has turned into a big gain, either 12+ yards on a carry or 16+ yards on a reception. Those numbers show why Coleman is the focal point of Washington's offense and why defenses can't afford to overlook him, even with plenty of attention focused on star quarterback Demond Williams and receiver Denzel Boston.

"He's a really good back," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said this week on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus. "This is somebody who runs really physical, runs really hard, has really good vision. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's a very talented player."

While Coleman has emerged as a scoring machine for a Washington offense that ranks second nationally with 55.7 points per game, his high-level production is nothing new. A transfer from Arizona who followed coach Jedd Fisch to Seattle after the 2023 season, Coleman piled up 2,780 scrimmage yards during his first three years of college, two of them with the Wildcats.

He's already matched his touchdown total from all 13 games last season -- and now has a chance to author the defining moment of his career against the nation's top-ranked team. Saturday's matchup with Ohio State will be the first real measure of whether Coleman's historic start can hold up against one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Washington live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium