Nebraska RB Mekhi Nelson arrested, charged with aggravated battery in Florida

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested Monday in Key West, Florida, on a charge of aggravated battery involving a pregnant woman, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office records.

As of Monday afternoon, Nebraska had not publicly commented on the arrest. Records show Nelson is scheduled to be arraigned on July 9 at 9 a.m.

According to a police report obtained by KETV in Omaha, the incident stemmed from an argument between Nelson and the victim over how long it was taking her to get ready for the day. Investigators said the victim told officers the disagreement escalated and that Nelson scratched her, causing visible injuries.

Nelson is entering his third season with the Cornhuskers after emerging as a rotational contributor in 2025. He appeared in 12 games with one start last season, finishing with 27 carries for 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, ranking second on the team in rushing. He also added eight receptions for 102 yards.

Nelson scored his first career touchdown against Akron in Week 2 of last season and posted career highs as a receiver in that game with three catches for 52 yards. He also contributed key special teams plays, including a fumble recovery on kickoff coverage against Michigan State that helped set up a go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal.

Nelson delivered his most productive performance in Nebraska's Las Vegas Bowl matchup against No. 15 Utah, making the first start of his college career. He totaled 136 yards from scrimmage, rushing 12 times for 88 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 48 yards.

Nelson entered the offseason as part of an open competition in Nebraska's running back room, alongside sophomore Isaiah Mozee and true freshman Jamal Rule.