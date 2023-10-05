Attorneys representing former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker sent a 106-page letter to the university's interim president and board of trustees on Thursday outlining "new evidence" in his sexual misconduct case. This as the university begins its hearing, also Thursday, into allegations against Tucker made by rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

The letter, submitted to multiple outlets by attorney Jennifer Z. Belveal, aims to identify contradictions in Tracy's allegations, which led to Michigan State's investigation and Tucker's subsequent firing. It alleges that Tracy "manipulated a key witness" and "deleted key evidence." It also claims Tracy's motivations for filing the complaint were financial and contains partially redacted messages between Tracy and her former assistant, now deceased.

"Money is my only recourse to make him feel like there is a punishment," Tracy wrote in one message, according to the letter, "when they do the money I should make him pay me 10k directly."

Tucker, who was not present at Thursday's hearing due to a "serious medical condition," was initially suspended without pay on Sept. 10 after Tracy's allegations were made public. Michigan State initiated the firing process eight days later, citing Tucker's moral turpitude clause of his contract.

Tucker and his attorneys are working on a wrongful termination lawsuit in which the coach claims university leadership had ulterior motives; by firing him with cause, Michigan State avoids paying Tucker the nearly $80 million left on his deal.

Tucker amassed a 20-14 record during his time with the Spartans. He was hired in 2020 and the following year led Michigan State to its first 11-win season since 2015. Michigan State went 5-7 in 2022 and was off to a 2-0 start at the time of Tucker's suspension. Former defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett is serving as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.