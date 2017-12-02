Memphis at UCF: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, watch online, live stream

No. 14 UCF hosts No. 20 Memphis for the American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon. It's a rematch of a game from late September where UCF wreaked havoc in a 40-13 win in Orlando. McKenzie Milton threw for three touchdowns in the game while Memphis QB Riley Ferguson struggled with three interceptions. Those turnovers played a large role in the score discrepancy.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN

Storylines

UCF: This is the game the entire 2017 season has been building toward for UCF. Since September, the Knights have been the favorite to earn the New Year's Six spot out of the Group of Five conferences, and every week they've continued to win. Now they find themselves a win away from achieving their goal.

Memphis: Following Memphis' 40-13 loss to UCF earlier this season, not many people figured they would be in this spot. While the Tigers have been in the trail position for a NY6 spot all season long, the truth of the matter is that a win here will vault them past the Knights despite the loss earlier this season.

Prediction

Generally speaking, it's hard to beat the same team twice in one season. I'm of the opinion that it's a lot more difficult to do so when the rematch doesn't come long after the first game, but it's been over two months since UCF beat Memphis 40-13. Also, that final score wasn't close. Even if Memphis turned the ball over four times, that alone isn't responsible for UCF racking up over 600 yards of offense against the Tigers that day. So while I expect the rematch to be closer, the Knights will win and cover. Pick: UCF -7.5



