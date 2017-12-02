Memphis at UCF score: Knights earn New Year's Six bid with double OT win

No. 14 UCF is New Year's Six bound, but its coach may not be.

The Knights beat No. 20 Memphis 62-55 in a double-overtime thriller to win the American Athletic Conference and put the finishing touches on a perfect 12-0 regular season. It's an amazing turnaround for UCF, as this is a team that finished the 2015 season 0-12.

Not all the news is good for the Knights, however, as that rousing victory may be the last time their coach dons black and gold in Orlando.

Here are four things to take away from UCF's dramatic win.

1. UCF isn't going to the College Football Playoff. You can argue that UCF deserves a spot in the playoff and that it isn't fair that teams like UCF and other Group of Five champions don't have the same access to the playoff. I'd nod my head and agree with you for the most part. Unfortunately, fair has nothing to do with it. The way things are currently set up, UCF doesn't have a shot at the playoff. The system is set up to keep teams like UCF out.

The Peach Bowl -- UCF's likely destination -- isn't an awful consolation prize, however. It will offer the Knights a chance to prove to the country that they can compete with one of the best teams from the Power Five, and a win in such a bowl game would help UCF earn playoff credibility should it put together another special season next year. It might not be fair, but it's the reality of the situation. It seems nearly impossible to do so, but hey, if I'd have told you that UCF would be 12-0 two seasons after going 0-12, you'd have told me that was impossible too.

2. This was the highest-scoring conference championship game in college football history. UCF and Memphis combined to score 117 points in this game. That's a lot! There were 1,479 yards of total offense, and 15 touchdowns scored.

There were also five punts in the game, and considering the stats I just shared with you a moment ago, that might be the most unbelievable thing of all.

In all seriousness, a week after UCF beat South Florida 49-42 in what might have been the college football game of the year, this was a hell of an encore.

3. Scott Frost is likely headed to Nebraska. Reports started breaking that Frost had agreed to a deal to return to his alma mater late in the fourth quarter of this game. It had been rumored for weeks, but now it seems as though the rumors will become a reality in short order.

When asked about the Nebraska job on the field following the game, Frost didn't answer the question, instead saying he just wanted to go spend time with his players in the locker room.

4. Anthony Miller is an amazing receiver. I'm a Biletnikoff Award voter, and Miller won't be winning it this season as he's not one of the three finalists for the award. He's still one of the best in the country, and he proved it again Saturday.

Miller finished the game with 14 receptions, 195 yards, and three touchdowns. That performance gives him 92 catches for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns in only 12 games this season. Some NFL team is going to draft him this spring and be very happy about it.

Of course, Miller wasn't the only receiver to have a monster day in Orlando. UCF's Dredrick Snelson had nine catches for 145 yards and two scores while Tre'Quan Smith caught six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns of his own.