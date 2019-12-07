Memphis coach Mike Norvell the leading candidate for the Florida State job, per report

Memphis coach Mike Norvell has been a hot commodity during the coaching silly season, and he appears to be in line to nab one of the biggest jobs on the market. ESPN reported late Friday night that the 38-year-old Norvell has emerged as the top candidate at Florida State. The report states that an announcement could come as early as Sunday.

Norvell is 37-15 in four season at the helm of the Tigers, and has won three straight AAC West division championships. Behind a high-octane offense that features freak athletes at running back, Norvell's Tigers have cruised to an 11-1 season this year and could earn the Group of Five spot in a New Year's Six bowl with a win over the Bearcats this afternoon.

Florida State fired coach Willie Taggart after a 9-12 record and a 6-9 ACC record in one-plus seasons at the helm the final straw came on Nov. 2 when the Seminoles lost to rival Miami (FL) 27-10 in Tallahassee. That dropped them to 4-5 on the season. Taggart was dismissed the next day.

Norvell is a highly-sought after coach considering the vacancies that have regional ties to the former Central Arkansas wide receiver. His home-state Razorbacks parted ways with Chad Morris in the middle of November and Ole Miss -- roughly 90 minutes down the road from Memphis -- let go of Matt Luke three days after the end of their regular season.