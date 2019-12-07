Memphis coach Mike Norvell the leading candidate for the Florida State job, per report
Norvell's Tigers play Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday
Memphis coach Mike Norvell has been a hot commodity during the coaching silly season, and he appears to be in line to nab one of the biggest jobs on the market. ESPN reported late Friday night that the 38-year-old Norvell has emerged as the top candidate at Florida State. The report states that an announcement could come as early as Sunday.
Norvell is 37-15 in four season at the helm of the Tigers, and has won three straight AAC West division championships. Behind a high-octane offense that features freak athletes at running back, Norvell's Tigers have cruised to an 11-1 season this year and could earn the Group of Five spot in a New Year's Six bowl with a win over the Bearcats this afternoon.
Florida State fired coach Willie Taggart after a 9-12 record and a 6-9 ACC record in one-plus seasons at the helm the final straw came on Nov. 2 when the Seminoles lost to rival Miami (FL) 27-10 in Tallahassee. That dropped them to 4-5 on the season. Taggart was dismissed the next day.
Norvell is a highly-sought after coach considering the vacancies that have regional ties to the former Central Arkansas wide receiver. His home-state Razorbacks parted ways with Chad Morris in the middle of November and Ole Miss -- roughly 90 minutes down the road from Memphis -- let go of Matt Luke three days after the end of their regular season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The SEC title and playoff hopes will be on the line on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
-
FAU vs. UAB pick, live stream
Watch the Conference USA Championship on CBS Sports Network
-
FAU vs. UAB odds, Conference USA picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated FAU vs. UAB in the Conference USA Championship...
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor pick, live stream
The Big 12 Championship Game is a rematch of a thriller from mid-November
-
Championship Week odds, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football Championship Week game...
-
AAC Championship pick, live stream
The Bearcats and Tigers will rematch in the AAC Championship Game
-
Oregon throttles Utah in Pac-12 title
Live updates and analysis of the Pac-12 Championship Game as the No. 5 Utes and No. 13 Ducks...
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana football game