Memphis did not punch its College Football Playoff ticket Saturday night in Las Vegas, but the Tigers cleared the first hurdle with flying colors.

Charles Huff's debut delivered exactly what Memphis needed: toughness, composure and a 27-21 comeback win over UNLV in a nationally-televised game featuring two Group of Six contenders. The Tigers trailed 21-14 in the third quarter before scoring the final 13 points, announcing themselves as a legitimate threat in the American race and CFP conversation.

UNLV had won 11 straight games when leading at the break, with the Rebels' last loss in such fashion coming against Syracuse on Oct. 4, 2024.

"This was a national statement," Huff said. "Not just about the score and not just about the game. But that the Memphis Tiger community is serious about this program and the direction this program is going. This was just one game, but the momentum it created, the statement that it's making is huge."

Former West Florida standout Marcus Stokes looked comfortable in his first start at this level, finishing with 223 yards passing and two touchdowns without a turnover, answering every UNLV score with poise. His 48-yard strike to Stonka Burnside early in the third quarter changed the temperature of the game, while Jaylin Carter's 36-yard touchdown run supplied another response.

Memphis won with pressure at the line of scrimmage, recording six sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Tigers overwhelmed UNLV late and stopped the Rebels on fourth down inside the red zone.

Four sacks came during the final seven minutes, proof that Huff's offseason emphasis on conditioning carried teeth.

Group of Six playoff hopefuls do not receive much room for error, particularly away from home against comparable competition.

Memphis went to Vegas, absorbed UNLV's best shot and finished stronger. For a retooled roster, a new coach and an unproven quarterback, that is more than a promising opening act. It is the first required step toward relevance on the national stage.

Path toward College Football Playoff

Beating UNLV keeps Memphis directly on the CFP selection committee's radar, but winning at Boise State could push the Tigers to the front of the line.

That Sept. 12 road trip provides another opportunity against a direct competitor for a playoff berth. If the Tigers open 3-0 with road victories over UNLV and Boise State, few Group of Six contenders would own a better September résumé.

The margin for error remains microscopic. Memphis hosts Arkansas State before visiting Boise State, then plays UT Martin and has an open date. Conference play brings its own hazards, particularly an Oct. 16 trip to Tulane. Road games at South Florida and Navy in November could become elimination games for all teams involved in what's expected to be a competitive race in the American.

The formula is straightforward, but not easy: beat Boise State, avoid the upset and win the American championship. A close loss in Boise would not destroy the season, but it would leave Memphis needing help.

UNLV was the opening statement. Boise State is the résumé-maker. Everything afterward becomes a test of whether this roster can handle prosperity and finish Huff's first-year climb.