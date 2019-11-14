Memphis defensive back Chris Claybrooks' young son gets scholarship offer from coach Mike Norvell

This is something you don't see everyday. Chris Claybrooks, a junior defensive back at Memphis, has announced that his young son, also named Christopher Claybrooks, has received a scholarship offer from the school. He tweeted that his son, who judging by the picture is likely in preschool or kindergarten, got an offer from Memphis coach Mike Norvell.

Claybrooks (the dad and DB) tweeted:

"Truly blessed and proud of my son Christopher Claybrooks getting his first offer from the university of Memphis by @Coach_Norvell so thankful to be apart of this wonderful University and program."

He also added a picture of the young football star in all his football glory.

Not sure what happens if little Chris wants to play baseball, or hockey or basketball, or doesn't want to play sports at all, but I guess he will always have this offer in his back pocket.

The Tigers 'hopeful' will have to wait a little more than decade until he can get a legitimate offer, but this is not a bad start.

Oh, and the tiny offensive weapon is already breaking ankles and has an electric highlight tape.

Papa Claybrooks is listed as 6' 0", 176 pounds, no word on his son's measurables though. Be on the lookout for Claybrooks Jr. hitting the field when he joins the team in the late 2030's.