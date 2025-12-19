The 2025 Gasparilla Bowl takes place on Friday when the NC State Wolfpack of the ACC face the Memphis Tigers of the American Conference. NC State (7-5) has won its last two games, most recently defeating UNC, 42-19, on Nov. 29. Memphis (8-4) has dropped three in a row and fell to Navy, 28-17, the last time it took the field on Nov. 27. Memphis will be led by interim head coach, Reggie Howard, after Ryan Silverfield left for the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach opening. Star North Carolina State running back Hollywood Smothers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Wolfpack are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. NC State odds, while the over/under is 56.5. Before making any NC State vs. Memphis picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. NC State:

NC State vs. Memphis spread NC State -3.5 NC State vs. Memphis over/under 56.5 points NC State vs. Memphis money line NC State -168, Memphis +140

How to make Memphis vs. NC State picks

After simulating NC State vs. Memphis 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (56.5 points). The Over is 4-1 for the Tigers over their last five games, and their last two bowl games have both eclipsed 60 total points. If both teams play according to the spread, then the Over should be reached as it's 3-0 for Memphis when the Tigers are underdogs, while the Over is 4-1 for the Wolfpack when favored.

Both teams are known more for their offenses than their defenses, with the Tigers ranking 19th, nationally, in scoring but 48th in points allowed. Meanwhile, NC State is 46th in points per game but just 93rd in points allowed per game. The Wolfpack are also the type of team which doesn't settle for field goals in the red zone, as their 80.5% red-zone touchdown percentage is the highest in all of FBS. Both squads are projected to allow at least five more points than their season averages, as the Over hits well over 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Memphis vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?