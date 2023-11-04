Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: South Florida 4-4, Memphis 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $19.45

What to Know

After two games on the road, Memphis is heading back home. The Memphis Tigers and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Even though North Texas scored an imposing 42 points on Saturday, Memphis still came out on top. Memphis skirted past North Texas 45-42. 45 seems to be a good number for Memphis as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

It was another big night for Blake Watson, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.9 yards per carry, and also picked up 100 receiving yards. Watson was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 65 yards. Seth Henigan was another key contributor, throwing for 330 yards and a touchdown while completing 78.6% of his passes.

That touchdown wound up being the difference in the game. Memphis was down by four with only 47 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Henigan hit Joseph Scates from 36 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, South Florida sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over UConn two weeks ago. The win was just what South Florida needed coming off of a 56-14 defeat in their prior matchup.

Among those leading the charge was Nay'Quan Wright, who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.2 yards per carry. Another player making a difference was Byrum Brown, who rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Memphis' win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.3 points per game. As for South Florida, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Looking forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Tigers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 164.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bulls struggle in that department as they've been even better at 193.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Memphis is a big 13.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 68 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 3 out of their last 4 games against South Florida.