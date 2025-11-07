A Friday tilt in the American Conference has the Tulane Green Wave visiting the Memphis Tigers. Tulane (6-2, 3-1 American) saw a three-game win streak end on October 30 when the Green Wave suffered their first conference loss of the year to UTSA, 48-26. Memphis (8-1, 4-1 American), which is No. 22 in the AP Poll and made the initial CFP bracket as the top Group of Five team, is coming off a 38-14 victory over Rice on Oct. 31. These teams are among half-a-dozen American squads with one conference loss entering Week 11. Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis is questionable after getting injured last time out against Rice.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis prevailed 34-24 when these teams met last season. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Tulane vs. Memphis picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Memphis. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Memphis spread Memphis -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tulane vs. Memphis over/under 54.5 points Tulane vs. Memphis money line Memphis -171, Tulane +143 Tulane vs. Memphis picks See picks at SportsLine Tulane vs. Memphis streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has covered in four of the last five meetings between the teams, including outright winning the last time Memphis hosted their matchup. This year, the team added former BYU standout QB, Jake Retzlaff, who is among the best dual threats in the sport. He is one of six FBS quarterbacks with 1,500 passing yards and 500 rushing yards, and he has seven total touchdowns over his last three games.

The Green Wave also have an improving run defense which could make Memphis one dimensional on offense. Tulane has kept each of its last four opponents to under 3.9 yards per rush, thanks to a pair of disruptive defensive linemen. Santana Hopper and Harvey Dyson III have combined for 10.5 tackles for loss over this four-game stretch as the pair of transfers are making huge impacts in their first years in New Orleans. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Memphis can cover

No team in all of college football has more spread victories than the Tigers this year, who are 8-1 versus the line. That includes a 4-0 ATS mark at home as the team is 10-1-1 against the line dating back to last season. The Tigers also get to face a Tulane team which hasn't measured up when stepping up in class to face AP-ranked opponents. The Green Wave are 2-9 ATS on the road versus ranked teams over the last decade, and that includes three straight spread losses and straight-up defeats in these types of games.

On the field, Memphis' 30 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in FBS as four different Tigers have at least six rushing scores. If Lewis can go, he'll give Memphis a big boost. He leads the American with a 69.1% completion rate, and he's also averaging over 60 rushing yards per contest. Ryan Silverfield's crew also dominates when it comes to the all-important turnover stat as Memphis is riding a 13-game streak in which it has not lost the turnover battle. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Memphis vs. Tulane picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Tulane vs. Memphis 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 62 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Tulane, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulane vs. Memphis spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.