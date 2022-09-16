Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Memphis

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-1; Memphis 1-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial. If the contest is anything like Memphis' 55-50 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Tigers last week. They were the clear victors by a 37-13 margin over the Navy Midshipmen. Memphis QB Seth Henigan was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 415 yards on 34 attempts.

Special teams collected 13 points for Memphis. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Arkansas State last week, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 45-12 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 45-12 by the third quarter. QB James Blackman wasn't much of a difference maker for Arkansas State; Blackman passed for only 188 yards on 34 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Dominic Zvada delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Memphis' win lifted them to 1-1 while Arkansas State's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Memphis' success rolls on or if the Red Wolves are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee

Liberty Bowl Memorial -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won both of the games they've played against Arkansas State in the last eight years.